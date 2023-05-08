'Serving A New Menu': Taste of St. Louis returns in August

The festival is free to all guests and will feature live music, vendors and 'Restaurant Row.'

ST. LOUIS — One of St. Louis' largest festivals, Taste of St. Louis, will return in August to Ballpark Village.

Taste of St. Louis will take place from Friday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 13 at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.

"With a little something for everyone; come feast on St. Louis' best local restaurants showcasing their best dishes and check out all the great locally-owned businesses featured in TSL's marketplace!" event planners said on Taste of St. Louis' Facebook page.

Vendor applications are now open and additional announcements are set ahead of the festival. Stay up to date on the latest information on the Taste of St. Louis' website here.