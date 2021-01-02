St. Louis area restaurants offering specials for Valentine's Day

Several spots around the St. Louis area are offering specials for the holiday

ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and you may be wondering how to celebrate the special day this year.

While making plans to show love to their partner, St. Louisans can also show some love and support for local restaurants, bakeries, breweries and more.

Several spots around the St. Louis area are offering specials for the holiday, so we put together a list of ways to celebrate.

Nathaniel Reid Bakery

Nathaniel Reid Bakery is offering seasonal bakery items to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The specials include:

Chef Reid’s signature Ruby made of dark chocolate, raspberry tea mousse, chocolate cake and raspberry coulis. It is $35 and serves six people.

The Guyana made with hazelnut croquant, chocolate cake, chocolate crème brûlée and dark chocolate mousse. This is also $35 and serves six.

Chef Reid’s chocolate fondue set for two with chocolate fondue, fondue set and dipping items. The fondue set is $46.

Valentine’s Day 12-piece macaron box with flavors like: raspberry, sambava, poppy flower, 70% bittersweet chocolate, vanilla bean and strawberry. The macaron box is $23.

Customers can place orders from Feb. 2-10 by calling 314-858-1019 or filling out the Valentine’s Day order form on its website. Customers can pick up their orders Feb. 3-13

Customers can also order specialty Valrhona chocolate dipped long stem strawberries in milk or dark chocolate in six- and 12-piece boxes for $23 or $44. These are available for pickup Feb. 11-13.

Café la Vie

The restaurant is offering a Valentine’s Day pre-fixe menu for dine-in service, which is $65 per person.

The five-course meal includes:

Dungeness crab cornet

A choice of sweet potato love letters or baby iceberg carpaccio

Blood orange sorbet

A choice of Maine lobster fettuccine alfredo or beef duet for the entrees

Passion fruit creme brulee or chocolate pot de creme for dessert

The regular Café la Vie dinner menu will also be available on Valentine’s Day. Reservations are available Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 from 5-9 p.m.

Holy Mole

Holy Mole, the ghost kitchen concept from the owners of Mission Taco Joint, is offering a modern Mexican feast for Valentine’s Day. It's available for delivery or pick-up.

The Valentine’s Day menu includes:

Shrimp and Grits for $22

Carne Asada for $24

Vegan Enchiladas for $16

Pollo Relleno for $18

Starters will also be available:

Squash Blossom Empanadas for $10

House salad for $8

Tuna Ceviche for $13

Guacamole for $9

Dessert is Mexican Chocolate Crème Brulee for $7.

Holy Mole also offers beverages including bottles of wine, beers and a signature red cocktail, which is $26 for two.

Customers can order through the website for delivery or pick-up between 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 14. The cut-off for orders is Feb. 13 at midnight.

Russell’s

Russell’s is offering Valentine’s Day sweets for pre-order at both locations and a special dinner menu at Russell’s on Macklind.

Some Valentine’s Day sweets include:

Chocolate dipped strawberries, $30 for 12

6-inch round chocolate Valentine’s Day cake for $39, topped with chocolate dipped strawberries and chocolate chip cookies

6-inch round Valentine’s Day buttermilk pound cake for $39, topped with white chocolate dipped strawberries and sugar cookies

Customers can also ship Russell’s gooey butter nationally to loved ones, including a special Valentine’s Day flavor – tart cherry chocolate chip gooey butter – for $17.95.

Russell’s on Macklind is offering a four-course Valentine’s Day menu Feb. 12-14 for dine-in or pick-up. Carry-out orders must be placed before 3 p.m. on the desired pickup day.

The menu includes:

Grilled focaccia with baked fontina, lemon, garlic and herbs

Choice of lobster and crab bisque or creamy polenta with charred endive and bacon lardon salad with a lemon vinaigrette

Entree offerings of citrus-brined cornish hen, steak frites au poivre or potato wrapped sea bass will be available

Prices range from $64 to $72 per person depending on which entrée is selected.

To make a dinner reservation, click here. To make an order for sweets, click here, call Macklind at 314-553-9994 or Fenton at 636-343-8900.

Retreat Gastropub

Retreat Gastropub is offering a three-course dinner for dine-in and carryout on Valentine’s Day. The standard dinner menu will also be available.

Reservations for two-hour time slots are available Feb. 14 from 4-10 p.m. Guests can book their reservation here or place a carryout order here.

Volpi Foods

Volpi Foods is offering a Valentine’s Day charcuterie box for two for $15.

The spread features dried apricots, chocolate peanut butter hearts, strawberries, Manchego cheese, chevre cheese with cranberries and pecans, Volpi’s Genoa Salame, Volpi’s Prosciutto and phyllo crisps.

Boxes can be ordered from Volpi’s retail shop on The Hill from Feb. 9-13 by calling (314) 446-7950, with 24-hour notice needed.

Guests can pick up the boxes anytime during the shop’s normal hours. The shop will be closed on Feb. 14.

Yellowbelly

Yellowbelly is offering a special surf and turf three-course dinner for carryout and dine-in service. The regular dinner menu will also be available.

Reservations for two-hour time slots are available on Feb. 14 from 5-10 p.m. Guests can book their reservations or place a carryout order by clicking here.

Clementine’s Creamery

Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery is celebrating Valentine’s Day with hot chocolate bombs.

All of the ice cream shop’s flavors are available for nationwide shipping, including its new Valentine’s Day heart-shaped chocolate bomb.

The flavors include:

New toffee heart bomb for $12

Salted caramel bomb for $10

Milk chocolate hot chocolate bomb for $10

Boozy brunch bomb (naughty) for $12

Cherry bomb (naughty) for $12

Schlafly Beer

Schlafly Beer is offering beer bouquets for Valentine’s Day. For the bouquets, guests can build their own six-pack of their favorite Schlafly beers for $8.99.

Guests can include brewery favorites like IPA and Pale Ale to seasonal releases like Coffee Stout and Tasmanian IPA. To purchase the beer bouquet, guests can visit all three Schlafly locations.





Butler's Pantry

Butler’s Pantry is offering a Valentine’s Day special for $75.

The special has two “heat and eat” meals that include soup or salad and vegetarian, seafood, chicken, pork or beef options. It also includes a cheese or chocolate fondue box.

The cheese fondue box includes apples, bread, salami and fresh vegetables. The chocolate box includes shortbread cookies, Oreos, marshmallows, pretzel sticks, strawberries and apples.

Guests can also add an additional meal for $25, additional fondue for $30 or sparkling wine for $30 per bottle.

Orders must be placed by Feb. 10 by clicking here, calling 314-664-7680 or emailing info@butlerspantry.com.

Public School House

Reservations are now available for Public School House’s pop-up bar “Love Shack.” During the pop-up, guests can enjoy specialty crafted Valentine’s cocktails and beers in a “decked out” atmosphere.

At the event, each table can be reserved for a maximum of two hours. Public School House is urging guests to arrive on time for their reservation. If guests don't arrive within 15 minutes of their reservation, their table may be given away.

Walk-ins are welcome at the front or back bar area or outdoor patio. The venue has fire pits and a heated tent on its back patio.

Click here for more details.

Grace Meat + Three

Grace Meat + Three is offering fried chicken bouquets for the special day.

The bouquets include six chicken tenders, mini carnations, herbs, baby's breath and buttermilk lime dressing, all displayed in a bouquet-friendly box.

The restaurant is also offering a "fried chicken and bubbles" package.