Check out the Fall 2023 Art Fair at Queeny Park during Labor Day weekend

ST. LOUIS — The Fall 2023 Art Fair at Queeny Park will return after a successful spring season during Labor Day weekend.

After a three-year hiatus, the Art Fair returned in the spring and is now coming back again in the fall. Organizers tout the Art Fair as one of the most popular, reputable and longest-running art fairs in the region.

The Greater St. Louis Artists will present the show in the newly renovated Greensfelder Recreation Center at 550 Weidman Rd. Guests can purchase a $10 ticket at the door that is valid for all three days or purchase online here. Parking is free.

Here's when the fair will take place:

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3

Over 100 artists from more than 20 states will display their works. Original works including fine crafts, digital art, printmaking, jewelry, painting, ceramics and more will be available throughout the weekend.

“After a successful comeback last spring, we are so excited to see what this fall brings for our event,” Maggie McCarthy, artist and co-chair of the event, said in a press release. “With the newly renovated space, the spring art fair was brought to the next level! Our newest addition of the live art demonstration amidst 100 juried artists makes this fall’s event a St. Louis favorite you don’t want to miss.”

The Art Fair will also have children's activities, food trucks, live music and wine and cheese tasting throughout the weekend.