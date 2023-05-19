Art on the Square happening in Belleville, Illinois, this weekend

The fine art show will take place Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21, located at the Veterans Memorial Fountain in downtown Belleville.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Art on the Square returns to Belleville this weekend featuring original work and artists from around the country.

The fine art show will take place Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21, located at the Veterans Memorial Fountain in downtown Belleville. The event is free for guests to enjoy.

Here are the event hours:

4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 19

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21

The event has taken place since 2002 and has been ranked 10 times as No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation by Art Fair Source Books, according to their website.

Original work including ceramics, digital design, jewelry and more from over 100 artists from over 30 states will be featured throughout the weekend. Fifty new artists will also be featured.

Art on the Square will also have local food, drinks and entertainment available for guests to enjoy.

The Children's Art Garden will be open for children to create their own take-away art projects during Art on the Square.

Find more information on the event, hours and artists on Art on the Square's website.