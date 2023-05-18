Where to get frozen custard, stay cool in the St. Louis region this summer

With temperatures heating up, here is a list of local frozen custard places that can help you cool down and satisfy your sweet tooth.

If you're a native St. Louisan, chances are you know about the city's favorite custard shop, Ted Drewes, open this year at 6726 Chippewa St. But the St. Louis area has many other places to grab a frozen treat this summer.

311 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, Missouri.

15501 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Missouri.

2000 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, Missouri.

1850 1st Capitol Drive, St. Charles, Missouri.

601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, Missouri.

5400 Ronald Reagan Drive, Lake St. Louis, Missouri.

1600 South Hanley Road, Brentwood, Missouri.

Visit a local Andy’s, where they offer a number of creative combinations of frozen custard and toppings. Grab any variation of concrete, jackhammer or more. Check out the menu here.

717 S. New Florissant Road, Florissant, Missouri.

3156 Elm Point Industrial, St. Charles, Missouri.

Savor one of Doozle’s signature sundaes, concretes or waffle cones in the heat. Their menu is full of some of the best frozen custard options in the St. Louis and St. Charles areas, according to Doozle’s website. To view the full menu, click here.

10457 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Missouri.

5479 South Southfield Center, St. Louis, Missouri.

947 Northwest Plaza Drive, Saint Ann, Missouri.

1955 North Highway 67, Florissant, Missouri.

301 North Bluff Road, Collinsville, Illinois.

5570 Belleville Crossing St., Belleville, Illinois.

3320 Green Mount Crossing, Shiloh, Illinois.

15676 Manchester Road, Ellisville, Missouri.

2204 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Illinois.

Freddy's is famous for its rich and creamy frozen custard. Choose to enjoy it in the form of a concrete, shake, malt, root beer float, cookie sandwich or dish. You can also buy it by the pint or quart. Click here for the full menu.

1055 St. Catherine St., Florissant, Missouri.

506 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, Missouri.

1105 West Pearce Blvd., Wentzville, Missouri.

2453 Highway K, O'Fallon, Missouri.

815 Meramec Station Road, Valley Park, Missouri.

Fritz’s says it has the best frozen custard in town, not to mention, its frozen custard pies. Fountain toppings include caramel, cherry juice and hot fudge. Choose from any array of fruits such as apples (warm), bananas, strawberries among 10 others. For the full menu, click here.

2101 South Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri.

There are several options at Mr. Wizard’s Frozen Custard and Yogurt including the traditional vanilla and chocolate. You can choose from banana, Butterfinger, butterscotch, brownies and blueberry as a topping. To find out what array of ice cream sundaes, cones, shakes or floats can satisfy your taste buds, click here.

5326 North Illinois St., Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Dirt & Worms, Grant’s Grasshopper and Wedding Cake are among the options on Sheridan’s Frozen Custard menu. Savor the various flavors this summer and taste what’s on the online menu.

12810 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur, Missouri.

16043 Manchester Road, Ellisville, Missouri.

3885 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville, Missouri.

Bring your kids and entire household to Silky’s Frozen Custard, where the cost is affordable and the location is convenient. All sundaes, concretes and shakes are below $5, and you can choose from more than 20 flavors. Special flavors are just $1.50 extra. They also have custard cookies. For a full menu, click here.

9418 Manchester Road, Rock Hill, Missouri.

The St. Louis Frozen Custard Factory has pumpkin and strawberry custard as an additional flavor option. Other options include tasty Peanut Butter Island, Bahama Brownie and more. For a full menu, click here.

