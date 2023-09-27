Carnival for canines taking place this weekend in Alton

The carnival will feature a pet parade and a social media dog costume contest.

ALTON, Ill. — The dogs are invited to a free event this Saturday at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market.

From 8 a.m. until noon on Sept. 30, dogs are welcome to enjoy a number of activities at the Canine Carnival, organized by Alton Main Street and Hope Animal Rescues.

The carnival will feature a pet parade at 10 a.m., as well as a social media dog costume contest. The winning prize is a $20 Petco certificate.

There will be several pet-related vendors selling things like treats, bandanas and bows, clothing, collars, toys and pet portraits. Dogs can also get their picture taken with Santa ahead of the holidays.

Owners will also be able to learn about local pet welfare charities and services, and the three-acre Alton Dog Park and its membership options.

A drive-thru vaccine and microchip clinic, in partnership with Madison County Humane Society and Madison County Triad, will be open while supplies last. Pets can receive Rabies, Bordetella, Canine DAPP and Feline HCP vaccines. Bordetella shots cost $10. Microchipping is available for $20.

The Madison County Rabies registration fee is $15 for spayed/neutered pets and $35 for non-spayed/neutered pets. Cash or check are the only methods of payment accepted.

The carnival will also provide information on therapy dogs and local veterinarians.

And for those looking for a furry friend, the carnival will have an Adopt-a-Thon with local rescues for dogs who need homes.

There will be plenty of water, shade and grassy spots for dogs to take a break and get comfortable.

For the families attending, there will be face painting, balloon animals and other activities.

The venue asks that dogs be leashed, and only dogs that are well-behaved in crowds should attend.