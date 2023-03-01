Here's how to celebrate National Frozen Custard Day in the St. Louis area

Celebrate National Frozen Custard Day on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at these St. Louis-area shops!

ST. LOUIS — Need a sweet treat? Celebrate National Frozen Custard Day on Tuesday, Aug. 8!

Many chains and St. Louis-area shops are celebrating with some sweet deals and specials all day long for guests to enjoy.

Here's where to get your scoop in the St. Louis area:

Andy's Frozen Custard

One day isn't enough to celebrate National Custard Day. A full week of rewards will be offered for Andy's Frozen Custard loyalty program members.

Click here to sign up to stay up-to-date on the latest rewards and deals for National Custard Day, or week!

Annie's Frozen Custard

This Glen Carbon, Illinois, shop is offering buy one get one free on all sundaes in celebration of National Frozen Custard Day!

Enjoy Peach custard as the week's special flavor or indulge in their many specialty sundaes including 'The Cardinal.'

Find more information and their full menu here.

Eckert's Farm

The family farm in Belleville, Illinois, is celebrating National Custard Day with one free custard cone with the purchase of another custard cone! The deal will be offered at Mr. E's Cider Donut & Custard Shop.

The shop offers frozen custard, sundaes, sweet treats and freshly made cider donuts for guests to enjoy.

They will be open from 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

See their full menu here.

Freddy's Frozen Custard

In celebration of National Frozen Custard Day, customers can enjoy a free mini sundae! The offer is available from Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11.

The offer is only available through the Freddy's app, guests must sign up.

Fritz's Frozen Custard

Fritz's Frozen Custard has not released any specials or deals in celebration but guests can still stop by to grab a scoop!

The shop has five locations across Missouri including Florissant, St. Peters, O'Fallon, Wentzville and West County.

View their full menu, locations and hours here.

Lion's Choice

The St. Louis-based restaurant will offer a sweet deal for National Custard Day!

Lion's Choice loyalty members can get a free large cone at any Missouri, Illinois or Kansas locations. Guests must be signed up for the loyalty program prior to Aug. 8.

To sign up, click here.

Ted Drewes

While the St. Louis staple has yet to announce any specials or deals for National Frozen Custard Day, it doesn't mean you can't stop by for a scoop!

Visit either of their locations from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 4224 S. Grand Blvd. or from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 6726 Chippewa Street.

Click here to view their full menu.