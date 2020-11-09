Get into fitness this fall with these St. Louis-area running events

ST. LOUIS — Along with the beginning of fall on Sept. 22 came the return of running weather!
Runners have several marathons in the St. Louis area to look out this October and November. Whether you're looking for leisurely 1-mile walks or quick-paced 10Ks, there's an event for you.
Find our list of fall running events below.
- When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
- Where: Ladue Horton Watkins Stadium, 1201 South Warson Road, St. Louis.
- How much: Registration fees for the in-person and virtual 5K and 1-mile fun run range from $20 to $30. To sign up, click/tap here.
- This event supports the grants and programs that provide academic opportunities for Ladue School District students and staff. The event will feature a live DJ, snacks, drinks, vendor booths, awards and prizes. You will also look at yourself on the stadium’s jumbotron.
- When: 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
- Where: Forest Park Festival and Parking Plaza, Macklind Drive, St. Louis.
- How much: Registration fees are $15 for runners 12 and under and $30 for those age 13 and up.
- SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s hospital and its patients, families and staff will be supported through this marathon. The money raised and the donations made will go toward research, new technology, staff education and fellowship programs for the hospital and other services, such as Footprints and Music Therapy for children.
- When: 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
- Where: Bike Stop Cafe, 701 South Riverside Drive, St. Charles, Missouri.
- How much: Registration for the 5K race is $45, and the 10K race is $50 per person. For an extra $5, you can bring your dog along to race with you. Click/tap here to register.
- If you love to run, this is the perfect fall running event for you. The event will take place on the Katy Trail and the finish line will be the Bike Stop Café. After the race, there will be coffee, drinks and more available at a discount at the café.
- When: 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
- Where: Forest Park, 5595 Grand Drive, St. Louis.
- How much: The registration fee for the in-person and virtual 5K is $50, and the 1-mile fun run costs $30 per person. To sign up, click/tap here.
- This “Harry Potter”-inspired run through Forest Park allows participants to choose a red, green, yellow or blue shirt of their choosing. Upon completion of the race, runners will each get a free can of Flying Cauldron butterscotch soda and a custom wand. At the finish line, there will also be music and vendors.
- When: 7:45-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
- Where: Kirkwood Firehouse House 3, 1321 West Essex Ave., Kirkwood, Missouri.
- How much: Registration for the 5K is $40. The 1-mile fun run is $15 per person. Click/tap here to register.
- The Kirkwood Firefighters Community Outreach will be holding the first annual running event with a Halloween theme. Families are invited to turn up in costume. Runners will travel through the streets of Kirkwood for this event. There will not be awards given, as this is the first event, but there will be candy at the finish line.
- Where: 5029 Northup Ave., Eureka, Missouri.
- When: 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
- How much: Registration fees for the half-marathon, 10K, trick-or-treat 5K and 1-mile fun run vary between $25 and $95. Click/tap here to register.
- This family-friendly event is fit for both serious runners and groups dressed in head-to-toe costumes. After the race, runners will be treated to candy, Schlafly beer for those over 21 and a festival in Eureka’s business district. There’s even a contest with cash prizes for runners with the best costumes.
- When: 6:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
- Where: The Muny’s Lichtenstein Plaza, Summit Drive, St. Louis.
- How much: The registration fees to sign up for the 5K run/walk, 5K untimed walk or virtual 5K start at $39.99. Click/tap here to register.
- At the finish line of this race, participants each get a Happy Apples caramel apple and a mug to keep filled with hot apple cider. The event also raises funds for the ALS Association – St. Louis Regional Chapter.
- When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
- Where: 13725 Marine Ave., Maryland Heights, Missouri.
- How much: The price of registration starts at $35. Kids 12 and under can participate for $16. To register and buy tickets for the event, click/tap here.
- Get into the spooky spirit this Halloween Even with the St. Louis Spooky Sprint. The race is Halloween-themed and fitting for the entire family with costumes, food and other activities after the run. The event includes a 5K and 10K, and both are walkable or runnable.
- When: 5-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6
- Where: Forest Park, 5595 Grand Drive, St. Louis, MO
- How much: Registration fees vary by event. For the half-marathon, registration is $77 per person or $47 for a virtual option. For the 5K, registration is $37 per person or $27 for virtual. Click/tap here to register by Nov. 3.
- This road race is back for its 51st year! The Saint Louis Track Club hosts this half-marathon and 5K each November. The course winds its way through the scenic Forest Park, and the start and finish lines are in front of The Muny theater.
- When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
- Where: 13725 Marine Ave., Maryland Heights, Missouri.
- How much: The price of registration starts at $40 for the 5K and 10K. To participate in the virtual races, registration is $40. Click/tap here to register.
- This 5K-and-10K run is Thanksgiving-themed and family friendly. It features costumes, a free kids dash, post-race food and other fun activities.
Is there a fall running event we missed? Send us an email.