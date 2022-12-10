Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area

Here is a list of events being held around the area this year on the brink of the fall season.

ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes.

How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created an events guide of several happenings all over the St. Louis area this year.

If you know of an event you would like us to add to the list, send us an email.

Festivals, Farms and Fairs

Eckert’s Farms in Belleville, Grafton, and Millstadt - various times

Locations:

Millstadt - 2719 Eckert Orchard Lane

Belleville - 951 South Green Mount Road

Grafton - 20995 Eckert Orchards Road

Eckerts will have several events and activities for the family including the Applefest, Pumpkin Jamboree and apple butter making throughout September and October. There are also corn maze and pumpkin picking activities at the Millstadt farm this fall.

For more information on tickets, click a location below:

According to a press release, guests of the farm can reserve their ticketed time slots on their site:

9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays for $2.50 per person

9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. for $11 per person

Sundays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. for $16.50 per person (children under 2 are free)

For the full event calendar, click here.

Oktoberfest at Grant’s Farms - Friday, Sept. 16 until Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.

Location: 7385 Grant Rd., Grantwood Village, St. Louis, MO

Celebrate German heritage at this year’s “Oktoberfest” with free food, music, and beer! This event is open to all ages and to grab packing tickets at a discount online click here.

Note: One parking ticket must be purchased per car, not per person. You can also get a fun pass for your kids here.

2022 Kimmswick Apple Butter Fest - Saturday. Oct. 29 until Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: 314 Market Street, Imperial, MO

According to Kimmswick Missouri, the Apple Butter Festival Kimmswick is the largest celebration Kimmiswick has annually drawing over 100,000 visitors. There will be 500 to 600 drinks, food, and craft vendors. Also, live entertainment such as bluegrass, country rock, and dulcimer music will be available. For any questions or concerns, click here.

12th Annual Fall Fest 2022 - Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Location: Cedar Lake Cellars, 11008 Schreckgast Road, Wright City, MO

This year marks the 12th annual Fall Fest event including yard games, seating, fire pits, and more. This is a rain or shine event. Early-bird tickets are on sale for a limited-time for $10 to $20. Guests are recommended to bring blankets and folding chairs for extra seating. All guests must be at least 21 years old.

Kirkwood Farmers’ Market - Saturday, Sept. 24 until Oct. 31 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Location: 150 East Argonne Dr., Kirkwood, MO in the mid county area of Clayton, Kirkwood, Creve Coeur

This farmers’ market is located between highway 40 and I-44 in St. Louis County at the intersection of east Argonne drive and Taylor avenue in the middle of downtown Kirkwood. There will be over 300 local businesses where your family can shop, eat and gather for the fall.

Donut Fest St. Louis - Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1-5 p.m.

Location: The Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO

Love donuts? This festival is all about tasting and sampling donuts, coffee, and more. Early entry for VIP ticket holders starts from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices will increase closer to the event. Visit here for frequently asked questions regarding how many samples there will be, children policy, and seating.

5th Annual Fall Vendor and Craft Fair - Saturday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m.

Location: St. Elizabeth of Hungary, 14020 Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO

Support local businesses late this month as new products and designs from crafters will be showcased at this free event. We will update you when a full vendors list is released. You can register now by clicking here.

2022 St. Louis Beer Fest - Saturday, Oct. 22 from 7p.m.-11 p.m.

Location: Saint Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis, MO

The St. Louis Science Center will host the event showcasing over 40 breweries, 120 beers, and access throughout the museum. All attendees must be 21 years old. No infants or babies are allowed. Tickets are between $50-$65 and are non-refundable.

50th Annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race and Balloon Glow - Sept. 16 and 17 from 5p.m.-9:15 p.m.

Location: Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park

According to the event details, the recently renovated 30-acre Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park will provide an ideal setting for bringing families and friends together for two days of outdoor fun, new experiences and memories. The balloon race is free, but if you want the Schnucks race day VIP experience, click here.

2022 St. Louis Renaissance Festival - Sept. 17-Oct. 23 (including Monday, Oct. 10) from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: Rotary Park, 2577 W Meyer, Wentzville, MO

This festival is held every weekend until Oct. 23. Tickets for adults cost $19.95, children $12.95, and seniors or students $16.95. For children 4 years and under are free. For more details click here.

Historic Shaw Art Fair - Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Location: 4103 Shenandoah Ave, St. Louis

Tickets at the fair are $8-$10 at the gate. Young people 14 years and under are free with an adult. You can get $1 off your ticket at the gate if you donate canned food.

Concerts

Mary J. Blige - 2022 Good Morning Gorgeous Tour presented by Hologic

Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

When: Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Singer and “Empire” actress Mary J. Blige will be in St. Louis to perform her hits such as “No More Drama” and “Take Me as I Am” in a star-studded line-up including Ella Mai and Queen Naija. Tickets run between $66-$136.

Smooth Jazz Cruise on Land

Location: The Factory

When: Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 12:00 p.m. (noon)

The jazz concert will feature Boney James, Jonathan Butler, Peter White, Vincent Ingala, Eric Darius, Rick Braun, and Richard Elliot. Click here for tickets. They run up to $129.

Post Malone: Twelve Carat Tour

Location: Enterprise Center

When: Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.

Post Malone will be in town to perform alongside Roddy Ricch. There is an overall eight ticket limit for this event. Ticketmaster said entry requirements are subject to change. Check the venue website leading up to the event for the latest protocols. Call Enterprise to reserve seats at 314-622-5420.

Descendants

Location: The Pageant

When: Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.

The Descendents are going to perform in town with a star-studded lineup including “H2o” and Surfbort. Ticketmaster said the artist may require proof of a negative test or COVID-19 vaccination to attend the event. Tickets purchased with cash at the Pageant will be discounted to face value. All ages may attend the show. Contact the venue for questions about seating at 314-726-6161 or email at pageantinfo@thepageant.com.

Haunted Houses

The Darkness Haunted House is a haunted house located at 1525 South 8th street in St. Louis that has been open since 1993. The Darkness 2022 Haunt Season launches in September for its grand opening Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7-10 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 30 from 7-10 p.m. They’ll also be open Halloween Oct. 31 from 7-10:30 p.m.

Lemp Haunted Neighborhood Tour takes you on a ride through America’s most haunted neighborhood. The group size is limited to 20 guests including the tour guide. The tour typically runs on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. Over the weekend, the tour is at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is $25 per person. Click here to book a tour.

Saint Charles Legends and Lanterns will provide your family with a journey through Halloween history during their annual event. Most of their times are scheduled during October, so mark your calendars! For specific times and dates click here.

The St. Louis Zoo

“Boo at the Zoo” could be your family’s Halloween celebration place to be hosted by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s hospital. You can join the party on Oct. 14-30 from 5-8:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 21. For ages 2 years old and older, the tickets cost $9-$11 for zoo members on some days and $11-$13 for non-members. Children under 2 years old are free! There is also free parking at the Zoo North or South lot during the event. For more information, visit their site here.

Zootoberfest is planned for Saturday, Oct. 1 until Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. According to the Zoo, there will be German inspired food available for purchase, educational activity stations for all ages, and music entertainment throughout the event.

Halloweekends is also being hosted by the zoo Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 30. According to the zoo, there will be unique, family-friendly decorations for photo opportunities and more. All day parking is $15 a car at both zoo lots located on Wells Drive. Limited street parking is available in Forest Park. It’s two dollars off the price of an adventure pass for kids ages 2 to 12 years old in costume with on site purchase. It’s 10% off any purchase at Safari Gift shop and Tree shop. For more information about tickets, click here.

Fall activities for the kids

Storytelling in the Museum - Missouri History Museum and Missouri Historical Society

Location: Lindell Blvd. and DeBaliviere, St. Louis, MO

Storytelling Themes: