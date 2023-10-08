Illinois State Fair Guide: Everything you need to know for the annual event

Get ready for music, racing and the butter cow.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — It's state fair season, and Illinois' annual event kicks off on Thursday.

The 11-day festival features live music, fair food, rides and, of course, the butter cow.

Here is everything you need to know for the fair.

When

The event runs from Aug. 10-20.

The fairgrounds are open from 7 a.m. to midnight every day of the fair. The Fair Administration Office is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fair.

Where

It is at the 366-acre Illinois State Fairgrounds at 801 E. Sangamon Ave. Springfield, Illinois 62794.

Prices

Adult tickets cost $10 for regular gate admission on Fridays and Saturdays, $5 for all other days and $3 for people 60 and over. Children 12 and under get in free.

There are also numerous discounts and free admission days.

Sunday, August 13 (Veterans & immediate families free with proper ID)

Monday, August 14 (Seniors & Scouts (with proper ID or uniform) FREE)

Tuesday, August 15 ($2 Admission for seniors and adults)

Friday, August 18 (First Responders and Healthcare Workers with proper ID)

Additional events, like music headliners, may require tickets.

Schedule

With a packed schedule, here are some of the top events on each of the 11 days.

Aug. 10

Discount Carnival Rides

Twilight Parade – 5:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park

Monsters of Destruction – 5:30 pit party, 7:30 show time at The Arena – Tickets required

Aug. 11

Harness Racing – 11 a.m. at The Grandstand

Golden Abe's Food Vendor Contest

Live concert – Old Dominion with Alexandra Kay – The Grandstand at 8 p.m. – Tickets required

Aug. 12

Aug. 13

Aug. 14

Aug. 15

Aug. 16

Aug. 17

Aug. 18

Cupcake Contest

Live concert – Chevelle with 10 Years – 8 p.m. at The Grandstand – Tickets required

Aug. 19

Aug. 20