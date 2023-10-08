Illinois State Fair Guide: Everything you need to know for the annual event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — It's state fair season, and Illinois' annual event kicks off on Thursday.
The 11-day festival features live music, fair food, rides and, of course, the butter cow.
Here is everything you need to know for the fair.
When
The event runs from Aug. 10-20.
The fairgrounds are open from 7 a.m. to midnight every day of the fair. The Fair Administration Office is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fair.
Where
It is at the 366-acre Illinois State Fairgrounds at 801 E. Sangamon Ave. Springfield, Illinois 62794.
Prices
Adult tickets cost $10 for regular gate admission on Fridays and Saturdays, $5 for all other days and $3 for people 60 and over. Children 12 and under get in free.
There are also numerous discounts and free admission days.
- Sunday, August 13 (Veterans & immediate families free with proper ID)
- Monday, August 14 (Seniors & Scouts (with proper ID or uniform) FREE)
- Tuesday, August 15 ($2 Admission for seniors and adults)
- Friday, August 18 (First Responders and Healthcare Workers with proper ID)
For more admission information, click here.
For pricing and information on ride bracelets, click here.
Additional events, like music headliners, may require tickets.
Schedule
With a packed schedule, here are some of the top events on each of the 11 days.
Aug. 10
- Discount Carnival Rides
- Twilight Parade – 5:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park
Monsters of Destruction – 5:30 pit party, 7:30 show time at The Arena – Tickets required
Aug. 11
- Harness Racing – 11 a.m. at The Grandstand
- Golden Abe's Food Vendor Contest
- Live concert – Old Dominion with Alexandra Kay – The Grandstand at 8 p.m. – Tickets required
Aug. 12
- Character Brunch – 10 a.m. to noon – Tickets required
- Harness Racing
- Sunflower Sensory Hours (9 a.m. to noon)
- Live concert – An Evening with The Doobie Brothers – The Grandstand at 8 p.m. – Tickets required
Aug. 13
- Veterans Day Activities at Lincoln Stage
- Character Brunch – 10 a.m. to noon – Tickets required
- Live concert – Alanis Morissette with Tenille Townes – 8 p.m. at The Grandstand – Tickets requires
Aug. 14
- Paint Night Experience – Reservation required
- ITPA Truck & Tractor Pulls – 7:30 p.m. at The Arena – Tickets required
Aug. 15
- Paint Night Experience – Reservation required
- ITPA Truck & Tractor Pulls – 7:30 p.m. at The Arena – Tickets required
- Live concert – REO Speedwagon with Edwin McCain – 8 p.m. at The Grandstand – Tickets required
Aug. 16
- Harness Racing – 11 a.m. at The Grandstand
- Paint Night Experience – Reservation required
- Live concert – Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH – 8 p.m. at The Grandstand – Tickets required
- ITPA Truck & Tractor Pulls – 7:30 p.m. at The Arena – Tickets required
Aug. 17
- Harness Racing – 11 a.m. at The Grandstand
- Paint Night Experience – Reservation required
- Live concert – Tim McGraw – 8 p.m. at The Grandstand – Tickets required
Aug. 18
Full schedule
- Cupcake Contest
- Live concert – Chevelle with 10 Years – 8 p.m. at The Grandstand – Tickets required
Aug. 19
- Bags/Cornhole Tournament (Orr Building)
- Jump -America’s Van Halen Experience – 7 p.m. Grand Central Stage Spotlight Artist
- USAC Bettenhausen 100 – 2 p.m. at The Grandstand – Tickets required
- ISF Championship Demolition Derby – 4:30 p.m. at The Arena – Tickets required
- Live concert – Maren Morris with Brittney Spencer – 8 p.m. at The Grandstand – Tickets required
Aug. 20
Full schedule
- Lego Competition – 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Expo Building
- Powerlight Music Festival
- ARCA Menards Series Atlas 100 – 1:30 p.m. at The Grandstand – Tickets required
- Live concert – Nelly with Ashanti and Ja Rule – 8 p.m. at The Grandstand – Tickets required