Here's a list of all the Halloween events happening in the St. Louis area

Haunted houses, pumpkin-themed activities and costume contests are happening all around St. Louis during October.

ST. LOUIS — October is here, which means Halloween is right around the corner!

Throughout the month of October, there are haunted houses, parades, Octoberfests and more happening around the St. Luis area for families and friends to enjoy.

Here are all the spooky events happening in Illinois and Missouri:

Missouri

City Museum

Misfit Halloween

The spooky celebration will include spirit tastings, murder mystery dinners, crafts and much more.

When: Oct. 7-30.

Where: City Museum.

Admission: Varies.

Find more about the event and how to buy tickets at the City Museum website.

Eckert's

Ecktoberfest

Festival food, children activities and pickin' at the Eckert's in Belleville.

When: Select dates in October (check website for more details).

Where: Eckert's - Belleville.

Admission: Varies.

Check dates and ticket prices for Ecktoberfest here.

Pumpkin Jamboree

Wagon rides, live entertainment, children's activities and - of course - pumpkin picking are all happening at Eckert's this month. There will be plenty of fall foods and activities to keep the whole family entertained.

When: Select dates in October (check website for more details).

Where: Eckert's - Milstadt.

Admission: Varies.

Check dates and ticket prices for the Pumpkin Jamboree here.

Faust Park

An Evening in the Cemetery

Come visit Thornhill, the home of Missouri's second governor, for an evening in the cemetery. Stroll the ground and learn about the history and see Thornhill dressed for a funeral.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 14-15.

Where: Faust Park.

Admission: $5.

Learn more about the event and purchase your tickets here.

Grant's Farm

Halloween Nights

Enjoy the 2022 Haunted Tram ride through miles of Halloween lights, decor and spooky scenes at Grant's Farm. All daytime Grant's Farms activities will be available featuring a Halloween-themed area, an all-new scare zone and more.

When: Thursdays through Sundays, Oct. 7-30.

Where: Grant's Farm,

Admission: $10 per person, add-ons available.

Buy your tickets for Halloween nights here.

Six Flags St. Louis

Fright Fest

Looking for a fright? Haunted Houses, Scare Zones and Rides in the Dark are all a part of Fright Fest at Six Flags St. Louis.

When: Sept. 23 through Oct. 30.

Where: Six Flags St. Louis.

Admission: Varies.

Check out all the attractions, scares and ticket prices here.

Missouri Botanical Garden

Spirits in the Garden

Celebrate Halloween with a costume contest, trivia, horror movies and much more at the Botanical Garden. Admission includes all activities and tastings. Attendees must be 21 or older.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28.

Where: Missouri Botanical Garden.

Admission: $30 Garden members, $35 nonmembers.

Find a list of all the activities happening at the Garden here.

St. Charles

Legends and Lanterns

This festival will offer the vintage charm of Halloween to the streets of St. Charles. The event will feature scarecrows, hayrides and ghostly guests throughout October.

When: Select weekend dates in October (check website for details).

Where: 230 S. Main St. Saint Charles, Missouri.

Admission: Free.

Find all dates and information here.

Pumpkin Glow

The spooktacular event will fill the streets with illuminated and glowing pumpkins down Historic Main Street in St. Charles.

When: 5-9 p.m. Oct. 28-30.

Where: 230 S. Main St. Saint Charles, Missouri.

Admission: Free.

Find out more information on the St. Charles website.

Saint Louis Science Center

Science Spooktacular

Enjoy a themed experience at the Science Center through different galleries with activities including the Graveyard Golf putt-putt challenge and pumpkin-themed activities.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 and 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30.

Where: Saint Louis Science Center.

Admission: Free.

Read more about the list of activities at the Science Center here.

St. Louis Zoo

Boo at the Zoo

The zoo is hosting its annual, not-so-scary, Halloween celebration 'Boo at the Zoo.' The event will feature Halloween decorations, a fall-themed menu and stage shows.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 14-30.

Where: St. Louis Zoo.

Admission: Varies.

Tickets are available to purchase through the Zoo's website.

Halloweekends

Spend the weekend at the Zoo with costumes, photo ops, a fall-themed menu and much more during Halloweekends.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30.

Where: St. Louis Zoo.

Admission: Free.

Find out more information about the event and dates here.

Zootoberfest

The St. Louis Zoo is hosting its version of Oktoberfest with German-inspired food, educational activities and beer trailers throughout the zoo! The event will also feature DJ entertainment and - of course - all of the zoo's animals, exhibits and attractions.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1-2 and 8-9.

Where: St. Louis Zoo.

Admission: Free.

Find more information about the event on the Zoo's website.

Illinois

Alton

Halloween Parade 2022

In the "most haunted small town in America," come out to see the annual Halloween Parade. The parade will begin at Washington Avenue and Broadway and continue down Broadway to Piasa Street.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Where: Downtown Alton, Illinois.

Admission: Free.

Find more information about the annual Halloween parade here.

Edwardsville

Boo! In Edwardsville

Edwardsville will host a community walk, costume contest and trick-or-treating during Halloween weekend!

When: Oct. 29-31 (times vary).

Where: City Park.

Admission: Free.

Find more information about the City of Edwardsville's Halloween weekend fun here.