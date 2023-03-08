Comedian Chris Tucker coming to St. Louis in 1st major tour in a decade

Tickets go on sale with an artist presale beginning on Aug. 10. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 11.

ST. LOUIS — For the first time in more than a decade, Chris Tucker is heading out on a major comedy tour, including a stop in St. Louis in December.

The award-winning actor, producer and comedian is best known for his roles in "Friday", the "Rush Hour" franchise and most recently in "Air," but he got his start in comedy clubs.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots," Tucker said in a press release. "I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour."

Tickets go on sale with an artist presale beginning on Aug. 10. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 11. To order, click here.

You can find the full schedule for Tucker's "The Legend Tour" below: