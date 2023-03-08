Comedian Chris Tucker coming to St. Louis in 1st major tour in a decade

ST. LOUIS — For the first time in more than a decade, Chris Tucker is heading out on a major comedy tour, including a stop in St. Louis in December.
The award-winning actor, producer and comedian is best known for his roles in "Friday", the "Rush Hour" franchise and most recently in "Air," but he got his start in comedy clubs.
"I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots," Tucker said in a press release. "I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour."
Tickets go on sale with an artist presale beginning on Aug. 10. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 11. To order, click here.
You can find the full schedule for Tucker's "The Legend Tour" below:
- Friday, Sept. 8 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
- Sunday, Sept. 10 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
- Wednesday, Sept. 20 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace
- Friday, Sept. 22 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
- Sunday, Sept. 24 – Durham, NC – DPAC
- Saturday, Sept. 30 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland
- Tuesday, Oct. 03 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
- Wednesday, Oct. 04 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
- Thursday, Oct. 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- Saturday, Oct. 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Pantages Theatre
- Tuesday, Oct. 10 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre Columbus
- Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Aronoff Center
- Thursday, Oct. 12 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square
- Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
- Thursday, Oct. 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center
- Sunday, Oct. 22 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts
- Thursday, Oct. 26 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
- Wednesday, Nov. 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Saturday, Nov. 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
- Tuesday, Nov, 07 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion Theater
- Wednesday, Nov. 08 – Kansas City, MO – Music Hall Kansas City
- Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
- Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Orlando, FL – Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- Friday, Nov. 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
- Wednesday, Nov. 29 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
- Saturday, Dec. 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- Monday, Dec. 04 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
- Thursday, Dec. 07 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- Tuesday, Jan. 09 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall
- Friday, Jan. 12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre