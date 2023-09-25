Country music star performing at Enterprise Center in 2024

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

ST. LOUIS — Country music star Tim McGraw announced additional locations and dates to his 2024 'Standing Room Only Tour' on Monday.

Local fans will hear McGraw will perform inside the Enterprise Center at 7 p.m. on March 22, 2024. Special guest and country performer Carly Pearce will also hit the stage.

The tour will kick off in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 14, 2024, and will make 44 stops across the country and Canada.

Prices from $39.75 to $189.75 per ticket.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29. Click here for more information about prices, tickets and tour.

McGraw has released 16 studio albums, including his most recent 'Standing Room Only' in August 2023. He has won several awards throughout the years including three Grammys and 14 Academy of Country Music awards.