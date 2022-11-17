Westport Plaza gets a makeover! Here’s what’s coming to the social hub next year

The redevelopment project was announced Thursday morning during a press conference at Westport Plaza.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Soon, Westport Plaza will start to look very different! Developers will give the social hub a facelift with more businesses in 2023.

Visitors will see more green space at the plaza for concerts and shows and the two Sheraton hotels on the campus are also being completely renovated.

As part of Westport Plaza’s redevelopment project, new bars, apartments and a famous sports retailer will soon call the plaza home.

Rawlings Sporting Goods is moving its global headquarters from Town and Country to Maryland Heights at Westport Plaza.

The official equipment provider for the MLB will be selling its baseball and softball goods, as well as building an interactive attraction for baseball fans.

Rawlings will be displaying baseball artifacts, with items like commemorative baseballs honoring special moments. Fans can also catch a display dedicated to Albert Pujols' 700 career home run milestone.

Rawlings will also build a “glove vault” with Rawlings Gold Glove Awards on display.

Visitors will be able to customize their own gloves inside.

Westport Plaza will also see redevelopments to multiple parts of its 42-acre complex!

Lodging Hospitality Management announced it will open two new restaurants and a 255-unit apartment complex at the plaza.

If you've been to 360 bar downtown, a brand new location 360 West is coming to Westport Plaza.