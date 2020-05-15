'I still will not take chances with people I care about' | Kenny Chesney postpones 2020 tour, Busch Stadium show

Chesney was slated to perform at Busch Stadium on June 13

Country music star Kenny Chesney announced the cancellation of his entire 2020 Chillaxification Tour due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"When we postponed our first wave of shows, no one imagined we’d be here today. Still wondering, still uncertain. And I still will not take chances with people I care about," Chesney wrote on Twitter.

Chesney was slated to perform in St. Louis at Busch Stadium on June 13. The Cardinals have posted an update on their website.

The tour is planning to be rescheduled for 2021, but dates have not yet been announced.

On their website, the Cardinals said original tickets will be honored for the to-be-determined 2021 date. They also said if you have tickets, refund options will be announced when a rescheduled date is finalized.