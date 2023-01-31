Lil Wayne tour coming to St. Louis in April

The 28-city tour will make a stop at The Factory in Chesterfield on Wednesday, April 26.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Lil Wayne is coming to St. Louis this April as part of his "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour."

The 28-city tour will make a stop at The Factory in Chesterfield on Wednesday, April 26. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Lilwayneofficial.com.

The tour is presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud and Live Nation.

Here's the full list of dates for the tour:

Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*

Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*

Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius

Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater

Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City

Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*

Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

*Not a Live Nation date