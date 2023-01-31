Lil Wayne tour coming to St. Louis in April

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Lil Wayne is coming to St. Louis this April as part of his "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour."
The 28-city tour will make a stop at The Factory in Chesterfield on Wednesday, April 26. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Lilwayneofficial.com.
The tour is presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud and Live Nation.
Here's the full list of dates for the tour:
- Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis
- Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*
- Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*
- Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
- Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius
- Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
- Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
- Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
- Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater
- Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring
- Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
- Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
- Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
- Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City
- Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory
- Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
- Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
- Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*
- Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
- Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues
- Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
- Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
- Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
- Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
- Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
- Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic
- Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
*Not a Live Nation date
Lil Wayne made local headlines in 2019 after he canceled a St. Louis show at the last minute due to an incident at the Ritz-Carlton where his entourage had been staying.