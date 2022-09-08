x
Luke Combs to perform at Busch Stadium in 2023

General tickets go on-sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Luke Combs performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 11, 2022. Comb's latest album, "Growin' Up," releases Friday, July 1. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

ST. LOUIS — Country music star, Luke Combs, will be performing at Busch Stadium next year. 

Combs will embark on a 35-show world tour starting in 2023, performing in three continents and 16 different countries throughout his tour. He will make stops in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland, and more. 

The CMA Entertainer of the Year will headline 16 stadiums across North America including Nashville's Nissan Stadium, Kansas City's GEHA Field at Arrow Stadium and St. Louis' Busch Stadium.

The St. Louis concert will take place on June 17, 2023.

The concerts will also feature special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb. 

Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale for the general public on Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets will be available through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 4:00 p.m. local time. 

Full tour details and ticket information can be found on Luke Combs' website. 

