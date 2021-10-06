How to celebrate Halloween in the St. Louis area this year

Several events are being held in the St. Louis area throughout the month of October

ST. LOUIS — October is here and you know what that means – Halloween is right around the corner.

If you’re looking for something to do with the family for the spooky season this year, look no further! Several events are being held in the St. Louis area throughout the month.

We've compiled a list of Halloween events this year. If you know of an event you'd like us to add to the list, send us an email.

Saint Louis Zoo

The Saint Louis Zoo is hosting a couple of different events throughout October to celebrate the season.

Zootoberfest

The zoo is hosting Zootoberfest, a family-friendly take on Oktoberfest, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2-3 and 9-10. At the event, guests can enjoy German-inspired food along with root beer and other soft drinks.

Canned and bottled beer will be available throughout the zoo. The zoo will also be offering an exclusive Zootoberfest beer stein with discounts for refills.

During the event, kids can participate in a free fall-themed activity.

Click here to make a reservation for the event.

Boo at the Zoo

Families can enjoy decorations, entertainers, special food and drink menus and more at Boo at the Zoo.

The event will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. every night from Oct. 15-31.

The event includes performances by Juggling Jeff, Oh My Gosh Josh and Enchanted Events character singalongs. Entertainment will vary nightly, according to a press release.

Guests must make a reservation in order to attend the event. Tickets range in price from $8.95 to $10.95 depending on the date.

Click here for more information or to make a reservation.

Halloweekends

Halloweekends will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 16-17, 23-24 and 30-31.

During Halloweekends families can enjoy Pumpkin Stomp ‘n’ Chomp enrichment for animals, non-scary Halloween decorations, fall-themed food and more. The zoo said this is not a trick-or-treating event.

For more information or to make a reservation for the event, click here.

Grant's Farm

Two events are returning to Grant’s Farm this year: Fall Fest and the Halloween Drive-Thru. Both events kicked off on Sept. 30.

Fall Fest will be held on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy fall-themed food and drinks and family-friendly activities, including:

Fun Zone play area $8 for kids 13-years-old and younger; free for adults Features a large corn sandbox, interactive games and farm equipment to explore

Hayrides for $10, pony rides for $8 and a petting zoo

Decorate a pumpkin or gourd after purchasing from the pumpkin patch

The Halloween Drive-Thru will be held Thursdays through Sundays. Grant’s Farm said this event sold out last year when it was launched. Guests will need to make a reservation to attend.

Each car will receive a complimentary bag of candy and a scavenger hunt sheet. Grant’s Farm is offering two options for upgraded bundles:

Tricks n’ Treats package for $30:

Six cans of Fanta

Cinnamon sugar pretzel bites

Two light-up toys

Grant's Farm Halloween drive-thru window cling

Spooktacular package for $50:

Same items that are in the Tricks n’ Treats package

Pumpkin pie caramel bites by the Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company

A digital green screen photo of your family car

Visit Grant's Farm website for more information.

Haunted houses, escape rooms

The Darkness opened for the season on Sept. 24.

The haunted house will be open from 7-10 p.m. on weekends through Oct. 17 and then every night from Oct. 21-31 and ending the season on the weekend of Nov. 5.

The Darkness is celebrating its 28th year with a renovation that has made the experience “longer and scarier” with 200 animated scenes, according to a press release. New scenes include a “killer” pumpkin barn, a haunted conservatory, a horror arcade with pinball games, a five-minute escape room and more.

Other haunted attractions around the area – Lemp Brewery Haunted House and Creepyworld in Fenton – will open for the season the first weekend of October.

Click here to purchase tickets for The Darkness, Lemp Brewery Haunted House and Creepyworld.

Not far from The Darkness in Soulard, you’ll find new Frankenstein and Dracula-themed escape rooms at St. Louis Escape.

St. Louis Escape now features six escape rooms, according to the release. In addition to Frankenstein and Dracula, groups can play The Haunted Hotel, The Cellar, The Wonderful World of Oz and Blackbeard’s Revenge.

A black light 1980’s-themed mini golf course and retro pinball arcade, Silly Putter, is also featured at St. Louis Escape.

To reserve a room, visit St. Louis Escape’s website.

St. Louis Union Station

St. Louis Union Station is offering “Train Or Treat” for Halloween this year.

Guests will start the journey inside a tent filled with skeletons, a maze through a series of decorated rooms and a big barnyard where guests will receive a free pumpkin. On the train rides, guests will find “spooky surprises and interactive elements.”

This event is for children 12 years and younger. Kids will get a special treat at the end of the journey, according to a press release.

Train Or Treat is open from 4-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursdays and 4-9 p.m. Friday-Saturdays Oct. 8 through Oct. 31. General admission tickets are $14.99 and children under 2 years old are free.

The St. Louis Aquarium is also offering something for the Halloween season. Costumed divers will be carving pumpkins in the waters of Shark Canyon each Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31.

St. Louis County parks

Several Halloween-themed events are happening at parks across St. Louis County throughout the month of October.

An Evening in the Cemetery will be held on Oct. 8 and 9 at Faust Park.

“Governor Frederick Bates has been at rest for 194 years, and he’s now rested well enough to visit with you at his gravesite. Join Frederick, his wife Nancy, other members of the family and a few more resident ghosts in the family cemetery,” St. Louis County Parks and Recreation said in a press release.

Click here or call 314-615-8328 to register.

A Halloween adult egg hunt will be held at Jefferson Barracks Park on Oct. 9.

The event will include a costume contest with prizes for the top three costumes. The prizes will be “geared toward the holiday” along with spooky decorations, parks officials said.

Click here to register.

A Halloween hayride will be held on Oct. 22 and 23 at Faust Park.

The hayride will be held after dark around the park. After the hayride, guests can wander through candlelit historic homes where stories will be told. There will also be a bonfire.

Click here or call 314-615-8328 to register.

Ghost Stories at JB will be held on Oct. 23 at Jefferson Barracks Park.

At the event, guests will hear spooky stories told by costumed storytellers above the bluffs of the Mississippi River.

“Candlelight and creaking floors in the buildings and wood fires and noises from the woods set the scene for this once-a-year exclusive,” the press release stated.

Click here or call 314-615-8800 to register.

Affton Trunk or Treat will be held on Oct. 24 at the Affton Community Center.

At the event, prizes will be handed out for the “spookiest decked out trunks.”

Call 314-615-8822 to reserve a spot for your car.

Jack O’Lantern Trail & Trunk or Treat will be held Oct. 29 in Faust Park.

“There is no fear of hiking for treats at night during the Halloween season when you are guided by the light and spirit of Jack O’Lanterns leading you to the reward of a trunk or treat,” the press release stated.

Costumes aren’t required but are welcome. Call 314-615- 8344 to register.

Pumpkin Carving in the Park will be held on Oct. 30 at Suson Park.

Click here for call 314-615-8472 to register for the event.

Haunted Shelter Extravaganza will be held on Oct. 30 at St. Vincent Park.

At the event, guests can enjoy candy, hot chocolate, s’mores and other treats. There will also be a trunk or treat and prizes for the best costumes.

Call 314-615-8788 for more information.

Halloween Boo-Nanza will be held Oct. 30 at North County Recreation Complex.

The family-friendly event includes hayrides, crafts, a bonfire and scavenger hunt.

Call 314-615-8840 for more information.

Howl'oween Pet Parade

The Belleville Area Humane Society (BAHS) will host their annual Howl’oween Pet Parade on Sunday, Oct. 17.

The parade kicks off at noon from the Associated Bank parking lot at High Street and Washington Street.

Although the BAHS decided not to hold the block party due to COVID-19 concerns, the costume contest will still be happening and will take place before the parade begins.

BAHS is also hosting their annual Race for the Rescues 5K at 10 a.m. at East Main Street and South High Street.

If you’d like to attend either events, click here to register.

St. Charles County

St. Charles County Parks and Recreation has several different spooky-themed events planned during the month of October.

The Jack-O-Glow Walk is being held from 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the St. Charles Heritage Museum.

At the event, guests can take part in a jack-o-lantern walk and pumpkin carving contest. It features 100 pumpkins carved by residents that will illuminate the outside of the museum and one mile of the paved Centennial Trail.

It’s $3 to carve a pumpkin and pre-registration is required. Click here or call to reserve a pumpkin.

Spirits of the Past will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Historic Daniel Boone Home.

“Dark tales and superstitions of the 1800s are brought to life at The Historic Daniel Boone Home. Walk through lantern-lit paths in the historic park, listen to stories of the past, and, if you dare, hear the eerie Legend of Sleepy Hollow by renowned storyteller Anne Williams,” a news release stated.

Limited tickets are available between 6-9 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Guests will be assigned a time to tour the Boone home and each tour is limited to 15 people.

Click here or call 636-798-2005 to make a reservation.

Mini Monster Mash will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Kinetic Park.

Guests can join in the fun of a “not-so-spooky” Halloween party. Children ages 8 and under are invited to put on their favorite costumes to decorate mini pumpkins, play Halloween-themed games and roast s’mores. The kids will also receive a candy-filled goodie bag to take home.

The event is $5 per child. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Click here or call to 636-561-4964 register.

The Halloween Disc Golf Glow Tournament will be held from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 22 at The Park at New Melle Lakes.

The 18-hole contest features baskets lined with glowsticks to mark the course, which offers a mix of short and long holes that travel in and out of the woods.

The event is limited to 72 players and costs $10 per person. Registration begins at 5:45 p.m. on the day of the event.

The Not-So-Spooky Kids Adventure will be held 3-4 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Towne Park.

The event features a “Spooktacular” story time and short hike in the park. Participants ages 4 and up are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costumes.