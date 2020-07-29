Muny announces lineup for third episode of live stream performances

The third episode will air on Aug. 3 at 8:15 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — The Muny has released the lineup for the third episode of “The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!”

The Muny has been streaming previous performances on its YouTube channel for free, since the venue has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Muny said more than 16,000 people watched the premiere of the second episode, with viewers from nearly every state in the country and around the world.

The third episode will include:

Scenes from The Muny’s vault productions of All Shook Up, Les Misérables, Newsies and South Pacific

Muny artists and real-life couple Beth Leavel and Adam Heller perform “You'll Never Get Away From Me” from Gypsy

A live vocal performance from Broadway and The Muny’s Julie Hanson, sings “Think of Me” from The Phantom of the Opera

Members of The Muny’s 2018 cast of Annie reunite to sing the beloved “Tomorrow”

“Bach to the Future,” an all-female tap number featuring Muny artists near and far, conceived and choreographed by Broadway and Muny alumna Marjorie Failoni

“undefeat,” a dance performance to “Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major” choreographed and performed by Hamilton original cast member and Muny veteran dancer and choreographer Jon Rua

A mashup performance by the Muny Teens singing “Not While I'm Around/Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from Sweeney Todd and The Sound of Music, respectively

Broadway and The Muny’s Michael James Scott performs “Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries”

Behind-the-scenes stories about what’s happening at The Muny

Munywood Squares – Muny-themed gameshow hosted by Gordon Greenberg featuring nine hilarious Muny stars, including E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber