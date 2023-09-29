Aerosmith to postpone St. Louis concert, other 2023 tour dates due to Steven Tyler's vocal chord injury

The postponement includes the Oct. 26 show that was scheduled at Enterprise Center.

ST. LOUIS — Aerosmith announced they would not be touring for the rest of the year while frontman Steven Tyler recovers from vocal chord and larynx injuries.

In the announcement on social media, the band said Tyler was diagnosed with vocal chord damage and a fractured larynx. The post said the larynx injury will require ongoing medical care.

"As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more," the post said.

The postponement includes the Oct. 26 show that was scheduled at Enterprise Center.

The post said all previously purchased tickets will be honored when the make-up dates are decided. Refunds for fans unable to attend the new tour dates will be available through the original point of purchase once the new dates are finalized.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!” Steven Tyler said in the post.

The 40-date farewell tour started on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. A week later, Tyler suffered a vocal chord injury during a performance on New York's Long Island, putting a pause on the tour.

The band said to keep an eye on its Instagram page for updates when they become available.