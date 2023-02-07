Pointfest 2023 lineup announced, tickets on sale Friday

ST. LOUIS — 105.7 The Point announced the lineup for Pointfest 2023 in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
The rock music festival started in 1993 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, then known as Riverport Amphitheatre. Pointfest has hosted many big names over the years including the Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Weezer and more.
This year's festival will feature Incubus, Coheed And Cambria, The Pretty Reckless, Bad Omens, Badflower, Greek Fire, White Reaper, Band-maid, Tigercub, and more.
The festival will take place on Saturday, May 27 with tickets going on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Presale tickets go on sale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
105.7 The Point is offering $30 lawn tickets when purchased during the first week of sales.
Find more information about Pointfest 2023 and ticket information on their website.
