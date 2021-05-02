Reports: Renée Zellweger to play Pam Hupp in NBC miniseries

‘The Thing About Pam’ will be a six-episode series. It’ll be based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria

ST. LOUIS — Renee Zellweger is set to be an executive producer and star in NBC's miniseries about Pam Hupp, according to Variety and Deadline.

According to Deadline, 'The Thing About Pam' will be executive produced by Zellweger, Carmella Casinelli, Borsiczky, Cole, Oppenheim, Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold. An air-date has not been set yet.

In 2011, Betsy Faria was found stabbed to death in her Lincoln County home. She was a close friend of Hupp at the time.

Hupp was also listed as the sole beneficiary of Betsy's life insurance policy, a change that occurred shortly before Betsy's death. She was also the last person to see Betsy alive.

Hupp has not been charged in Betsy's murder.

Faria's husband, Russ, spent two years in prison for the crime before he received a new trial. He was later found not guilty.

In 2020, Russ and an insurance company for the Lincoln County police officers who investigated Betsy Faria's death agreed to a settlement worth more than $2 million.

Hupp is currently serving a life sentence for the 2016 killing of Louis Gumpenburger.

Prosecutors have previously said they believe the murder of Gumpenburger was all part of her plan to distract from the investigation into Betsy Faria’s murder.

In 2019, Dateline launched its first-ever original podcast called, ‘The Thing About Pam’. The six-episode series was hosted by Keith Morrison.