Pam Hupp ordered to pay $3 million to victim's mother

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — On Friday, a St. Charles County judge delivered a $3 million judgement against Pamela Hupp in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of a man she is convicted of killing in 2016.

Hupp was convicted of killing 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger after luring the man, who had mental health issues, to her O’Fallon home. Hupp shot him and planted a knife and kidnapping note on him.

Gumpenberger’s grandmother, Margaret Burch, filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Hupp in October 2019.

Judge Michael Fagras entered the judgment against Hupp Friday, according to court records.

Hupp tried telling authorities Russell Faria was behind Gumpenberger’s attempt to kidnap her. Faria’s wife, Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria, was stabbed to death in 2011. Faria’s conviction for his wife’s murder was overturned, and he was acquitted of her murder in 2015. Hupp has denied killing her friend.

Gumpenberger suffered a traumatic brain injury in a 2005 car accident, which would have made him incapable of carrying out the kidnapping, prosecutors have said.

Hupp remains incarcerated at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.