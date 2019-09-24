ST. LOUIS — Here’s the thing about Pam Hupp, her story is about to reach a national audience again with the two-hour season premiere of Dateline this week.

Dateline launched its first-ever original podcast last week called, ‘The Thing About Pam’. The six-episode series is hosted by long-time reporter Keith Morrison, and it’s all about the case very familiar to the St. Louis area.

‘The Thing About Pam’ debuted at the top of Apple’s podcast chart and remains No. 1.

But Pam Hupp’s case—and name—is about to get even more attention, this time on TV. Dateline will cap off the release of its podcast with a two-hour episode Friday night. It’s set to air at 8 p.m. St. Louis time on 5 On Your Side.

The Hupp story has been featured on Dateline several times already over the years and as the case has developed.

This time, one of the men directly involved in the case will watch the show with Dateline producers in New York. Dateline producers confirmed with 5 On Your Side they’re flying Russ Faria to watch the premiere of the episode at a movie theater in New York.

Faria was convicted and spent two years in prison for his wife Betsy Faria’s murder. He received a new trial and his conviction was overturned. Pam Hupp—Betsy’s friend—reportedly was the last person to see her alive. She also collected $150,000 in life insurance after Betsy Faria’s death.

In August, Hupp was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Louis Gupenberger at her home in O’Fallon, Missouri, back in 2016. Prosecutors believed Hupp used that murder as a distraction from the investigation into Betsy Faria’s murder.

As Dateline put it in their podcast description, ‘Betsy’s brutal murder set off a chain of events that would leave one man dead, another man implicated, and expose a diabolical scheme. It would also see Dateline NBC—the true-crime original—become a part of the never-ending saga that proves the old adage: Truth is stranger than fiction. This original series from Keith Morrison and Dateline defies all expectations.’

The rest of ‘The Thing About Pam’ podcast episodes will be released daily this week. It’s available for free on all podcast platforms. To hear a preview of the series, click here.

