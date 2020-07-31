x
Silver Dollar City voted best amusement park in America

The amusement park’s ride “Outlaw Run” also ranked No. 10 in a list of best roller coasters
Credit: Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City was voted the best amusement park in America by 10Best/USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards.

The amusement park’s ride “Outlaw Run” also ranked No. 10 in a list of best roller coasters and Buckshot Annie’s ranked No. 5 in a list of best amusement park restaurants.

Silver Dollar City is the largest family-owned amusement park in the country, according to USA Today. 

It attracts around 2 million visitors every year and features on-park entertainment, festivals, 100 resident craftsmen and more than 40 rides and attractions.

The park recently opened a new area called Mystic River Falls that includes a rotating 4-platform, 8-story lift and massive waterfall drop.

“Mystic River Falls is a family thrill ride, and joins our strong roster of award-winning family fun rides – from our famed coasters Outlaw Run and Time Traveler to a 'City' filled with legendary adventures for the entire family,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City.

The top 10 winners for best amusement park include:

  • Silver Dollar City – Branson, Mo.
  • Cedar Point – Sandusky, Ohio
  • Busch Gardens Williamsburg – Williamsburg
  • Kings Island – Mason, Ohio
  • Busch Gardens Tampa – Tampa
  • Dollywood – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
  • Knoebels – Elysburg, Penn.
  • Kennywood – West Mifflin, Penn.
  • Knott's Berry Farm – Buena Park, Calif.
  • Hersheypark – Hershey, Penn.

