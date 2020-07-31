Silver Dollar City voted best amusement park in America

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City was voted the best amusement park in America by 10Best/USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards.
The amusement park’s ride “Outlaw Run” also ranked No. 10 in a list of best roller coasters and Buckshot Annie’s ranked No. 5 in a list of best amusement park restaurants.
Silver Dollar City is the largest family-owned amusement park in the country, according to USA Today.
It attracts around 2 million visitors every year and features on-park entertainment, festivals, 100 resident craftsmen and more than 40 rides and attractions.
The park recently opened a new area called Mystic River Falls that includes a rotating 4-platform, 8-story lift and massive waterfall drop.
“Mystic River Falls is a family thrill ride, and joins our strong roster of award-winning family fun rides – from our famed coasters Outlaw Run and Time Traveler to a 'City' filled with legendary adventures for the entire family,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City.
The top 10 winners for best amusement park include:
- Silver Dollar City – Branson, Mo.
- Cedar Point – Sandusky, Ohio
- Busch Gardens Williamsburg – Williamsburg
- Kings Island – Mason, Ohio
- Busch Gardens Tampa – Tampa
- Dollywood – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
- Knoebels – Elysburg, Penn.
- Kennywood – West Mifflin, Penn.
- Knott's Berry Farm – Buena Park, Calif.
- Hersheypark – Hershey, Penn.