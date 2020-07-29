Tiny house comes with big lessons for Rockwood Summit High School students

The house is up for auction and the money will go toward the school's Geometry in Construction program

FENTON, Mo. — From measuring flooring to hanging a shelf correctly, students at Rockwood Summit High School used math in almost every aspect of building a tiny house and now it is up for auction.

Students within the school's Geometry in Construction class worked on the home for almost two years. They earn a math credit and an elective credit. And, the satisfaction of completing a project.

"The biggest goal is to use the science, technology and math to solve real-world problems," said Brian Reed, Rockwood School District's coordinator of STEM and digital learning. "Just learning how to apply the math they’re learning in the class."

The tiny home is mobile; it can be attached to a trailer and taken to RV or campsites. It features two sleeping areas, a full bathroom, a cooling/heating unit, an electric cook top, a full stainless steel sink and a hidden water heater.

Students even jumped on the farmhouse design trend. The house features a barn door, open shelving made from barn wood, wood countertops and white cabinetry.

"Sometimes, math gets a bad rap and it shouldn’t," Reed said. "When you mix with a construction class like this, it’s all the better."

The class partnered with a St. Peters company, Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders, which provided guidance and advice. Students, though, did all of the work.

"Everybody has a roll, not a single person is sitting on the sidelines," Reed said, adding students also learned the importance of collaboration and communication.

The starting bid is $25,000, which is just enough to cover the supplies and building materials, according to the auction's website. The auction is live until Aug. 5. Any additional money raised will go toward the program to help it become self-sustaining.