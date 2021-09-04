PrideFest postponed this year in St. Louis

The event has been postponed until June of next year

ST. LOUIS — This year’s PrideFest event has been postponed until 2022.

The Pride St. Louis Board of Directors has decided to postpone the event until June of next year. With ongoing capacity and distancing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pride St. Louis was not able to obtain the necessary permits needed for the event, the organization wrote in a news release Friday.

“This decision did not come easy, as we had hoped the situation would have made it possible for us to celebrate our community as in previous years,” Pride St. Louis said in the release. “However, we believe it is best to start looking towards the future and prepare for PrideFest 2022.”

For more information and updates on future events, visit Pride St. Louis’ website or its Facebook and Instagram pages.