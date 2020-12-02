ST. LOUIS — T.D. Jakes is pastor, author and filmmaker. Soon, he will be coming to St. Louis with a comedy show.

He will bring his show "A Time to Laugh" to the Stifel Theater on April 10 at 7 p.m. It will feature comedian Nephew Tommy as the host for the night, according to a press release. There also will be other guests, who have not yet been announced.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $36.50 to $147.50.

Jakes has more than 30,000 members in his congregation and 22 million online followers, according to the release.

