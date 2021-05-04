A Place to Call Home: Jahkaiya

The 10-year-old you're about to meet will steal your heart!

ST. LOUIS — Jahkaiya is affectionately called “Tweety” by those that know and love her. This ten-year-old is full of smiles and loves to give high fives, especially if it’s her first time meeting you!

She has a bright smile that will warm your heart. Jahkaiya is a dancer at heart. If there is music playing, then she is moving. Her favorite music to listen to is inspirational and gospel. After school, while hanging out at home, she loves to look at magazines and picture books. She is inquisitive and not afraid to try new activities.

Jahkaiya has a strong appetite with a flair for Italian food, with her favorite dinner choices being pizza and spaghetti. After a good dinner you will see her jumping up and down for ice cream with toppings.

This adorable tween also has a little wish. She would like an art kit. If you would like more information about becoming part of her life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

