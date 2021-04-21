A Place to Call Home: Michaela

Anthony Slaughter introduces us to a sweet pre-teen artist in today's A Place to Call Home.

ST. LOUIS — Meet Michaela! This 12-year-old may be shy at first, but once comfortable she can be a social butterfly. Like most pre-teens, she likes to spend time with her friends.

Michaela is creative and enjoys arts and crafts, drawing, coloring, and reading. She also appreciates outdoor activities and outings. Michaela has a kind heart and will often bring small gifts to her siblings. Being a big sister is an important role for her and she will need help to continue these connections with her biological siblings.

This budding artist also has a little wish. She would like a new art and paint set. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of Michaela's life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

