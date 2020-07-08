St. Louis restaurants and chefs participating in A World Without Cancer Day

ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis restaurants and chefs are joining forces today to help create a world without cancer.
They’re doing that today during Pedal the Cause’s A World Without Cancer Day.
A World Without Cancer Day is an opportunity for the St. Louis community to join the movement to end cancer by donating to their favorite participant.
To support, purchase food from one of the restaurants who are giving back a portion of sales today.
Here are the restaurants participating:
- Companion Bakery & Cafe (Ladue location)
- Herbie's
- Kingside Diner (both locations)
- Mai Lee
- Nudo House (both locations)
- Peacemaker Lobster & Crab
- PW Pizza (dine-in only)
- Seoul Taco (Chesterfield, The Loop and The Grove locations)
- Shake Shack
- The Dam
The money raised today will support Pedal the Cause in their efforts to fund innovative cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
For more information about the event and Pedal the Cause, visit pedalthecause.org.
This event is today only – August 7, 2020.