Alibi Cookies: 24/7 access to warm cookies in the Dogtown Neighborhood

Thanks to the Cookie Bot at Alibi Cookies, you can have warm cookies whenever you want.

ST. LOUIS — What’s better than a warm cookie? Thanks to this warm cookie vending machine, you can get 24/7 access to warm cookies!

Mike Evans is the owner and founder of Alibi Cookies in Dogtown. He came across a vending machine warehouse in Japan and created the warm cookie vending machine that he calls the Cookie Bot.

The machine was so successful that he was able to start a brick and mortar store and opened Alibi Cookies in January 2021.

The store offers more than just cookies – there is also ice cream cookie shakes, cookie cakes, and beverages.

Alibi Cookies recently opened another location in Jefferson City. He has plans to open a location in St. Charles, as well.