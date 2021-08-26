Alibi Cookies: 24/7 access to warm cookies in the Dogtown Neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — What’s better than a warm cookie? Thanks to this warm cookie vending machine, you can get 24/7 access to warm cookies!
Mike Evans is the owner and founder of Alibi Cookies in Dogtown. He came across a vending machine warehouse in Japan and created the warm cookie vending machine that he calls the Cookie Bot.
The machine was so successful that he was able to start a brick and mortar store and opened Alibi Cookies in January 2021.
The store offers more than just cookies – there is also ice cream cookie shakes, cookie cakes, and beverages.
Alibi Cookies recently opened another location in Jefferson City. He has plans to open a location in St. Charles, as well.
The Dogtown location can be found at 1136 Tamm Avenue. Visit alibicookies.com for more information.