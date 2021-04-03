Loyal to Local: Alibi Cookies

What sets Alibi Cookies apart from any other cookie shop is its cookie vending machine called a CookieBot.

ST. LOUIS — Imagine having access to warm cookies anytime you want. Well, you can with Alibi Cookies.

Alibi Cookies, which is located in the Dogtown Neighborhood, has traditional flavors like chocolate chip, sugar and peanut butter. There are also unique flavors, such as red velvet and s’mores.

“I was scrolling through Facebook at 2:00 in the morning, like all of us do, looking at Facebook videos. I came across a post with a warehouse filled with vending machines. And I love cookies. So, I just thought, let me see if I can put some cookies in the machine and keep it warm,” said owner Mike Evans.

Right now, the CookieBot sits on the sidewalk outside Alibi Cookies’ current location, which is 1136 Tamm Avenue. The machine is kept at a temperature that’s just right for a warm cookie.

In addition to the CookieBot outside, you can also go inside to pick out and purchase cookies. Alibi’s line of cookies started with five flavors and has grown to about fifteen. Inside the storefront, you can also purchase brownies, milk, shakes and more.