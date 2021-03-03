Loyal to Local: Ascendant Jewelry Studio

Melissa Hampton’s love for jewelry came at an early age.

ST. LOUIS — One-of-a-kind jewelry is what you’ll find at Ascendant Jewelry Studio.

Melissa Hampton’s love for jewelry came at an early age. Her grandmother passed away before she was born, and she had a collection of vintage costume jewelry that Melissa’s mother gifted to her.

“That sort of was the start of my passion for jewelry. And it just went from there.”

In August of 2019, she launched her dream business: Ascendant Jewelry Studio. There is a little something for everyone. Her jewelry can be described as contemporary and fine art. She also does some custom work.

“I love to work with people on if they have a particular piece in mind, or let's say they inherited a piece from their grandmother, and they left a sentimental value behind it but don't quite love the style. I love to rework things for people like that.”

One of the things that makes Ascendant Jewelry unique is the technique Hampton uses. It’s a big part of the work she does, and her technique is called flow. When she started, there were no other metalsmiths doing that.

For more information and to shop her collection, visit ascendantjewelry.com.

Her work is also sold in Urban Matter and Mix & Match, and she has a gallery representation at Artisans on The Loop.