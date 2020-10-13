Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield offers Medicare Advantage plans with Essential Extras

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is committed to offering health and wellness services people need to be, and stay, healthy.

MISSOURI, USA — Medicare Open Enrollment may bring up a lot of questions for you, so Martin Esquivel is here to fill us in on some facts. Martin is the VP of Product Management for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Martin explains that original Medicare, or Medicare Part A and Part B, is Medicare Health Insurance available through the Federal government. Part A helps with items such as hospital costs and Part B helps with items such as Doctor’s office visits and outpatient care.

The Medicare Advantage plan is known as Part C. These are Medicare Health Plans offered by private health companies, such as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. They also might offer additional benefits such as dental, vision, hearing, and preventative services.

Martin says that Anthem is proud to be able to offer a package of health and wellness benefits that include items like support for healthy food deliveries and service dog support. This package of benefits is called Essential Extras and is available in many of Anthem’s Medicare Advantage Plans.

Consumers enrolled in Anthem’s Medicare Advantage Health Plans have access to Life Health Online at no additional cost. This is a telehealth service that you can access on any device.

To learn more call 888-520-0679 or visit anthem.com/apply.

