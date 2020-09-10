Tony Davis is popping open the doors on this new family-owned business.

FERGUSON, Mo. — There’s a new gourmet popcorn shop coming to Ferguson. It’s coming soon, and Show Me St. Louis got a sneak peak of Pop Pop Hurray before it opens to the public.

“It’s an amazing space in downtown Ferguson next to iconic businesses: Cathy’s Kitchen, who has amazing food – she’s flourishing. On the other side is Red’s BBQ, so we are in the perfect spot, and we are going to provide the sweetness of the area,” said Davis.

There are 25 flavors and counting at his shop. There are traditional, as well as unique flavors – from caramel to cheese to banana to cinnamon, even birthday cake and buffalo.

Davis is constantly inspired by his kids who have some wild and delicious ideas, too. He also has come up with the idea of incorporating the topping element to popcorn, which sets him apart from other popcorn shops, with toppings such as Oreo cookies.

Pop Pop Hurray is located at 256 S. Florissant Road in Ferguson, Missouri. For more information and details on the opening, visit poppophurray.com.