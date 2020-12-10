Recipe of the Day: Caramelized Apple and Walnut French Toast

Shared by Chef Martin Lopez

ST. LOUIS — Caramelized Apple and Walnut French Toast

Serves 4 people

Ingredients:

For the French Toast:

4 slices of The Rustik Oven Sourdough Bread cut in half

3 large eggs

½ cup whole milk

½ cup of condensed milk

1 tsp Mexican vanilla extract

1/2 tsp Mexican cinnamon

3-4 tbsp. of good quality butter, more if you need it.

For the Caramelized Apples:

3 medium size honey crisp apples cut in small cubes

½ cup of chopped walnuts

2 tbsp. butter

4 tbsp. of sugar

¼ tsp. of Mexican cinnamon

For topping:

Whipped cream

Directions:

Preheat oven to 200 degrees.

In a mixing bowl with a flat bottom make the batter by combining eggs, both milks, vanilla and cinnamon. Beat to combine.

Heat a large nonstick pan over medium high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in the pan. Dredge The Rustik Oven Sourdough Bread slices in the batter, turning it 3 times and lightly pressing on the bread so it absorbs the batter. Cook 2-3 slices of the battered bread in the pan at a time. Flip the bread after the first side is crispy, about 3-4 minutes. Melt another tablespoon of butter in the pan before flipping so the second side also cooks in butter. This will make both sides of the bread crispy. Cook the second side until it is also crispy, another 2-3 minutes.

Keep the cooked “French Toast” warm by leaving it in the oven in an oven safe baking dish while you finish cooking the rest of the bread and your apples and walnuts are done.

Start cooking the apples in the same pan you cooked the bread in medium heat; add the butter to melt, add the cubed apples, walnuts, sugar and cinnamon. When cooking the apples, the apples will release juice and when combined with the butter and sugar, a syrup will be formed; cook until this syrup sauce is lightly thick and the apples are lightly cooked and crispy to taste.

Serve over the warm toast and top it with a dollop of whipped cream.

Enjoy the autumn flavors!

For The Rustik Oven Bread

Chef Martin Lopez