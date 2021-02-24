Loyal to Local: Bijoux Chocolates

The chocolate boutique has a mixture of different flavors – some that are seasonal and rotating all the time.

ST. LOUIS — Bijoux Chocolates is a local chocolate boutique in Des Peres hand painting chocolate jewels – a combination of science and art.

After getting her bachelor’s in hospitality management at Mizzou, Meggie Mobley set out to fulfill her dream of owning a bakery. That dream led Mobley to a French pastry school in Chicago where she realized she loved baking and chocolate.

As a St. Louis native, she knew St. Louis was where she wanted to live, but it’s not really known for hand painted chocolate boutiques. So, she set out to change that opening Bijoux Chocolates.

The business has a mixture of different flavors – some that are seasonal and rotating all the time. The salted caramel is a fan favorite, but there are also flavors such as coffee, blood orange and balsamic.