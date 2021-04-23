Loyal to Local: Avenue

Avenue is considered a Green Dining Alliance certified restaurant and is participating in this year’s Green Dining Week.

CLAYTON, Mo. — Each year in honor of Earth Day, the Green Dining Alliance holds Green Dining Week.

Today, Show Me St. Louis introduces one of the restaurants participating – Avenue in Clayton.

In 2014, Diane and Bryan Carr took the best of Pomme Restaurant and Pomme Café & Wine Bar and moved one block west. That is where they opened Avenue for a fresh start.

The restaurant uses a lot of fresh produce and has a variety of food ranging from seafood to quiche. It serves lunch 4 days a week, Tuesday through Friday, and dinner 5 nights a week, Tuesday through Saturday.

Avenue is considered a Green Dining Alliance certified restaurant and is participating in this year’s Green Dining Week. For 10 days, select GDA-certified restaurants in the St. Louis area will offer special menu items where 20% of proceeds from sales will go to earthday365 and its programs like the Green Dining Alliance.

Owner Bryan Carr says the organization helps assist restaurateurs in achieving better environmental standards in their everyday operations.

“I'm talking about reducing our energy use, reducing food waste procurement techniques, which are environmentally sound, packaging - anything associated which might contribute to an adverse ecological effect where they help us get around those things and find more efficient ways,” said Carr.

He also explains that the GDA takes a systematic metric-based approach to achieve environmentally friendly change.

Avenue is located at 12 North Meramec Avenue in Clayton. Green Dining Week is going on now through Sunday, April 25.