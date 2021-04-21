Loyal to Local: Bakery Blooms by Amie

The business has several flavors and bouquet sizes to choose from, and customers can customize the cupcake bouquet to their liking.

ST. LOUIS — When a Fenton woman saw the Pinterest trend of cupcake bouquets, she had to try it for herself. Now, Amie Lepsky has a blooming business.

Show Me St. Louis shined a spotlight on Bakery Blooms by Amie in today’s Loyal to Local segment.

To place an order, just fill out a request form on the website where you will choose your color scheme and cupcake flavor.