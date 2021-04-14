Loyal to Local: Taco Turner

The design creates a hard-shell tortilla with a flat bottom, not a V-shape, that can hold a lot of toppings.

ST. LOUIS — Tacos were a staple in Lynn Buck’s family growing up – and not just for Taco Tuesday. So, she came up with the idea of a tool that would make it easier to fry taco shells.

Her design creates a hard-shell tortilla with a flat bottom, not a V-shape, that can hold a lot of toppings.

She got a patent and trademarked the name Taco Turner.

Lynn says it is the only kitchen utensil that fries a taco shell in less than one inch of oil. It takes less than one minute a shell.

Just last month, her tool, which is manufactured in Neosho, Missouri, became available for purchase both online and at Painted Tree in Ballwin for $12.50.