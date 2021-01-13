x
New fitness studio inspired by ballet barre, yoga and Pilates opens in St. Charles

Barre3 offers a full-body balanced workout combining strength conditioning, cardio and mindfulness.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Just in time for those New Year’s resolutions, a Barre3 studio recently opened in St. Charles.

Barre3 offers a full-body balanced workout combining strength conditioning, cardio and mindfulness. It’s set to leave you feeling balanced in body and empowered from within.

It’s located at 333 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles, Missouri and is offering both in-person and livestream classes.

For more information or to sign up for a class, visit barre3.com. Under Missouri locations, you will find one in St. Charles and another in Des Peres.

