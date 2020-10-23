Best Home Furnishings offers half-off lift recliners during month of October

When it comes to lift recliners, Ed Schneider of Best Home Furnishings says they make several different kinds.

ST. LOUIS — Best Home Furnishings was started in 1962, and today it is one of the largest manufacturers of seating in the world! All of the materials come from Indiana and Missouri, and they try to source all of the foam, fabrics, and fiber from as close to the factory as possible.

The business is working faster and harder than it ever has before. They are able to build you custom furniture and have it to your home around the first week of November.

When it comes to lift recliners, Ed Schneider of Best Home Furnishings says they make several different kinds. You can find sizes from small to beast in the lift chairs. There is a tremendous amount of ability and variety. Best Home Furnishings also has a great variety of performance fabrics.

Through the month of October, you can get up to 50% off the tag price of all lift chairs. This includes a coupon for free home delivery.

Best Home Furnishings is located off of Lindbergh just north of interstate 55, behind the Denny’s. Learn more at BestHFstl.com or call 314-894-9922.

