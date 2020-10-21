The top 10 items you can get with a Glennon Card

Get some holiday shopping done early with the Glennon Card.

ST. LOUIS — Shop local and support local kids with the Glennon Card. You have until October 25th to save 20% at participating businesses.

Check out these top 10 gifts for the Glennon Card, in no particular order:

-Care package from Art of Entertaining

-Lilly Pulitzer cashmere sweater wrap and silk blouse

-Winter Gear at the Alpine Shop

-Customizable bags from MG Women

-Cardinal Glennon Angel Masks from Paperdolls Boutique

-Kendra Scott jewelry

-Leather portfolio box form Shana Watkins

Buy a Glennon Card for $60 and save 20% through the 25th. Learn more at glennoncard.org

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.