The top 10 items you can get with a Glennon Card

ST. LOUIS — Shop local and support local kids with the Glennon Card. You have until October 25th to save 20% at participating businesses.
Check out these top 10 gifts for the Glennon Card, in no particular order:
-Care package from Art of Entertaining
-Lilly Pulitzer cashmere sweater wrap and silk blouse
-Shoes from Laurie’s Shoes
-Winter Gear at the Alpine Shop
-Customizable bags from MG Women
-Cardinal Glennon Angel Masks from Paperdolls Boutique
-Kendra Scott jewelry
-Leather portfolio box form Shana Watkins
Buy a Glennon Card for $60 and save 20% through the 25th. Learn more at glennoncard.org
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
