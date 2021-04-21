Learn about the READY 4 Life project with Better Family Life and the Department of Health and Human Services.

ST. LOUIS — The non-profit Better Family Life is getting High School students READY 4 Life! Vice President of Youth, Family and Clinical Services Erica Driver tells us about the READY 4 Life project.

Erica tells us that the READY 4 Life project is a new project in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Families and Children. READY stands for Relationship, Education, Advancement, and Development for Youth for life! This is a 5-year grant for $5million with which Better Family Life is hoping to input services in the communities of St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and East St. Louis.

This program promotes healthy relationships among youth. Erica explains that the program aims to improve parenting and co-parenting skills where needed, encouraging progress towards greater economic stability, and promoting job and career advancement. There is even a paid work experience that 10% of the youth enrolled in the program can participate in.

Better Family Life offers full wrap-around services for youth and families. Erica says that the thing that drives someone to come to the agency isn’t necessarily the only thing that they need. There are after school services to support working parents, in school services to help youth with mental health needs, summer programs to support teens, and so much more.

Learn more at betterfamilylife.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.