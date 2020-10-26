What you should know about voter intimidation

Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen defines voter intimidation and helps us learn how to avoid it.

ST. LOUIS — Increased tensions around the country coupled with voter intimidation have caused concern about voting in person on November 3rd. Luckily, we haven’t had any reports of that disruption here in the bistate. Brown & Crouppen is here to help us stay informed if you are planning on voting in person this November.

Andy Crouppen explains that voter intimidation can take on many forms, and it is always wrong and illegal. It could be anything from lying to people about voting requirements, falsely representing yourself as an election official, aggressive questioning, and more. It really comes down to any behavior that is discouraging someone from voting or scaring someone about to vote.

Andy recommends that everyone have a voting plan. Know where you can vote, know what you need to vote, and know how you are going to vote. Also, know that only election officials can ask you for identification.

