What to do if you get pulled over for speeding

ST. LOUIS — Even though some businesses and schools have reopened their doors, driving is below pre-pandemic levels. Unfortunately, many people aren’t driving like they used to and a lot are speeding. Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen has some advice is you should find yourself with a speeding ticket.

Andy says this data baffles him a bit because we all say we have nowhere to go but everyone on the road seems to be in such a hurry. He has seen several reports about the increase in the number of traffic tickets and the speed on those tickets has been very high. Andy notes that Missouri has had a 15% in traffic fatalities and a 58% increase in speeds at or above 26 miles over the speed limit for the first half of 2020.

Andy tells people if nothing else, drive the speed limit to protect yourself. If you do get pulled over for speeding, be conscious of your body language and be respectful. Keep you hands on the wheel, and always inform the officer of your movements and as permission to reach for something. Andy also reminds us that you are innocent until proven guilty. Be polite and don’t give them any reason to find other charges.

