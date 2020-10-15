Vidan Family Chiropractic can help you feel good while working from home

Dr. Vidan has some simple solutions to help you feel better while working from home.

ST. LOUIS — Working from home can take a toll on your body, Dr. Alex Vidan from Vidan Family Chiropractic is here to help!

Dr. Vidan says that they have been seeing a lot of people that are struggling with working from home for various reasons. People are doing their best, but many people are having headaches and upper and lower back complaints.

Dr. Vidan also notes that he has been seeing a lot of costochondritis. This is inflammation of the sternum or the rib where the rib comes in and attaches. This could be in the front or the back. Many people are surprised by this diagnosis as it feels like a different kind of pain.

There are three key things to help. First, you can ice the area three times a day. You could also perform a simple stretch. Finally, you can take a lacrosse ball, put it on the wall, and roll your back against it.

Vidan family chiropractic is at 2230 South Brentwood Blvd. You can give them a call at 314-678-9355 or visit drvidan.com.

