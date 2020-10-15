How to mix it up with your pet’s meals

Treats Unleashed is here to share how rotating your pet’s meals can actually be good for them.

ST. LOUIS — We don’t necessarily eat the same thing for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so why not try mixing things up for your pet? Teresa Miller from Treats Unleashed is telling us how to do just that, and why this can be good for your pet’s health.

Teresa recommends that people not stick with just one food and that they give a bunch of different things a try with their pets. She says that the best way to get started is to pick a food and protein, and then with the next bag add a different protein. This is an easy way to get started with rotational feeding.

The goal is to be able to switch things in and out so your pet can see a variety of different premium, healthy foods. They all have different benefits, so there is no reason to stick with just one!

Treats Unleashed has many different products to help you find the right starting point for your pet. The team members are fully trained in terms of nutrition and can answer all your questions.

Treats Unleashed has 13 St. Louis area locations, and now you can get your pet food, treats, and supplements automatically delivered to you every month with the Treats Unleashed Autoship Program. You can get started at treats-unleashed.com and get 5% off every subscription order. Every 13th bag of pet food is free!

