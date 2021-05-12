Check out Ollie’s Eatery food truck from Southwestern Illinois College

Learn how to manage and operate a food truck with the SWIC Food Truck Management certificate program.

Education is power, and that power is put to use at Southwestern Illinois College. They are teaching culinary arts students to stay on top of the ever-changing, fast paced world of food service. SWIC has developed Ollie’s Eatery, a mobile teaching lab and fully functional food truck.

The food truck was made as an addition to SWIC’s culinary arts program. They have a food truck certificate which allows them to teach students the techniques necessary to be able to operate and run their own food truck business.

The SWIC food truck is used for instruction, outreach, and community awareness as the students prepare meals at various events throughout the semester. The truck has a full-service commercial kitchen and the students can cook any food imaginable.

Students can enroll in the SWIC Culinary Arts and Food Management program at SWIC.edu. In the fall they will offer a new certificate in Food Truck Management which will include some classes in culinary arts along with food truck and mobile catering skills.

Learn more at SWIC.edu.

